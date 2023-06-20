Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Clerk held for taking bribe

June 20, 2023
SARGODHA   -   An Anti-Corruption Establish­ment (ACE) team arrested a clerk of the Buildings De­partment for taking bribe in Bhakkar district, on Monday. According to a press release, issued by the ACE office, one Mushtaq Hussain, a resident of Bhakkar city, submitted a complaint to ACE Director Abdul Razzaq Dogar, stat­ing that he was working as a contractor in the Buildings Department. He said a clerk of the Accounts section of the Buildings Department, Meharban Ali, was demand­ing Rs 25,000 as bribe to ap­prove his bill. The regional director ordered Circle Of­ficer ACE Bhakkar Ameer Abdullah Khan to conduct an inquiry. The circle officer, along with Judicial Magis­trate Fiyaz Ahmad Sajra, conducted a raid at the Ac­count Office of the Buildings Department and caught Meharban Ali red-handed while getting the bribe amount. The raiding team also recovered the bribe money from him and sent him behind bars. Further in­vestigation was underway.

