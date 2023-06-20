Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CM adviser visits population welfare office in Swat

Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Population Welfare, Jarrar Hussain Bukhari, conducted a visit to the District Population Welfare Office in Swat. During the visit, he was provided with a comprehensive briefing by District Population Welfare Officer Asim Zia Kakakhel, covering the organizational structure, field formation, activities, and performance of the department at the district level.

Expressing his satisfaction, Adviser Jarrar Hussain commended the efforts and achievements of the District Population Welfare Office in Swat. However, he stressed the importance of increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of overpopulation. Emphasizing the need for more attention in this area, he highlighted the significance of creating awareness campaigns and educational initiatives to address the issue effectively.

