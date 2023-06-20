CM inspects PIC to review facilities

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to assess the medical facilities being provided to the cardiac patients. He spoke to patients and their attendants in the emergency wards to gather information about the available medical services, with a specific focus on the availability of bypass and angiography facilities. During his inspection, Mohsin Naqvi took note of the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters at the PIC and directed the health secretary to ensure their availability. The CM also inspected the primary angiography facilities for cardiac patients and observed the arrangements made for maintaining cleanliness. He acknowledged the dedicated efforts of doctors and paramedics who continue to provide exemplary service despite the increased demand. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his commitment to further enhancing the treatment facilities and mentioned that the health secretary had been directed to address the shortage of angioplasty guiding catheters in the ICU.
CM CALLS CABINET MEETING
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called the 18th meeting of the Punjab Cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday). The meeting will be held in the committee room of the Chief Minister’s Office, said a handout issued here. The agendas of various departments will be considered in the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and related officials will participate in the meeting.
FIA APPEALS FAMILIES OF GREEK SHIPWRECK VICTIMS TO IDENTIFY TRAFFICKERS’ NAMES
Amid arrests of key human traffickers in a countrywide crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has appealed to the families of the Greek shipwreck’s victims to come forward fearlessly and identify the agents involved in the illegal immigration and transportation process.