Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CM inspects PIC to review facilities

Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Punjab Insti­tute of Cardiology (PIC) to assess the medical facilities being provided to the cardi­ac patients. He spoke to pa­tients and their attendants in the emergency wards to gather information about the available medical ser­vices, with a specific focus on the availability of by­pass and angiography fa­cilities. During his inspec­tion, Mohsin Naqvi took note of the shortage of angioplasty guiding cath­eters at the PIC and direct­ed the health secretary to ensure their availability. The CM also inspected the primary angiography fa­cilities for cardiac patients and observed the arrange­ments made for maintain­ing cleanliness. He ac­knowledged the dedicated efforts of doctors and paramedics who continue to provide exemplary ser­vice despite the increased demand. Mohsin Naqvi ex­pressed his commitment to further enhancing the treatment facilities and mentioned that the health secretary had been directed to address the shortage of angioplasty guiding cath­eters in the ICU.

How to cope with anxiety  

CM CALLS CABINET MEETING

Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has called the 18th meet­ing of the Punjab Cabinet tomorrow (Tuesday). The meeting will be held in the committee room of the Chief Minister’s Office, said a handout issued here. The agendas of various depart­ments will be considered in the meeting. Provincial ministers, advisers, Chief Secretary, Inspector Gen­eral of Police and related of­ficials will participate in the meeting.

FIA APPEALS FAMILIES OF GREEK SHIPWRECK VICTIMS TO IDENTIFY TRAFFICKERS’ NAMES

Amid arrests of key hu­man traffickers in a coun­trywide crackdown, the Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA) has appealed to the families of the Greek ship­wreck’s victims to come forward fearlessly and identify the agents involved in the illegal immigration and transportation process.

Achieving a Tobacco-free Pakistan  

Our Staff Reporter

