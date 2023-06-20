Commissioner chairs RDA’s 63rd governing body meeting

Rawalpindi-The 63rd Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held which was chaired by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chattha.

The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa and other RDA officers welcomed the Commissioner Rawalpindi. The concerned Directors of RDA gave detailed presentation on their agenda items to the Governing Body.

The Governing Body has approved the assumption of functions of private housing schemes and building control by RDA in the entire Rawalpindi district council area subject to finalization of record and details of revenue sharing formula.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi has directed that Building Control should be made strong to do efficient work. He said the lack of staff should be overcome by recruiting officers and inspectors through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). He said that both departments RDA and District Council should make a formula to share functions of private housing schemes and building control without delay.

The governing body approved the agenda for strengthening the administration of RDA by creating the post of Additional Director General (BS-20). The body also approved the agenda items regarding Eid Allowance for the Contractual Employees of RDA once in the year.

The Governing Body RDA has also approved the inclusion of electricity adjustment charges in domestic and commercial bills and recruitment / posting of staff for planning and development directorate, WASA, Rawalpindi without incurring financial costs as salaries will be paid by the donor agencies. The Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa thanked all the members who attended the meeting. Members of the Governing Body RDA, Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Estate Management Asif Mahmood Janjua, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Director MP&TE Muhammad Tahir Meo, Deputy Director Finance RDA Khawaja Arshad, Deputy Director Admn RDA Iftikhar Ali Janjua, representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi, Local Government and other officers participated in the meeting.