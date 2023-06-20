Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Court reserves verdict on bail petition of Parvez Elahi in illegal recruitment case

Agencies
June 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An anti-corruption court on Monday reserved its verdict on bail petition of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case related to illegal recruitment in the Punjab Assembly. Spe­cial Judge Anti-Corruption Ali Raza Awan conducted proceedings on post-arrest bail petition of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and reserved verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.The court hinted at announc­ing the verdict on June 20. Special prosecutor Abdul Samad advanced arguments on behalf of the Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during the proceedings. CH Elahi’s counsel Rana Intizar had already completed his arguments at the previous hearing. The ACE Punjab had instituted a case against Parvez Elahi and others on charges of recruiting 12 Grade-17 officers in the Punjab Assembly against merit.

Agencies

