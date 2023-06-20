Tuesday, June 20, 2023
DC orders inquiry into use of poor quality material in BHU construction

June 20, 2023
LAHORE   -   Deputy Commissioner Mahr Sha­hid Zaman Lak expressed resentment after noticing poor quality brick being used in the construction of Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Tahsil Taunsa Sharif and ordered an inquiry into the matter. During a surprise visit to BHU at Mohoi in Taunsa Sharif on Mon­day, DC checked staff at­tendance, availability of medicines, and ongoing construction work. He ex­pressed resentment over the use of poor-quality bricks and ordered an in­quiry. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of work and material and those found involved would be taken to task.

