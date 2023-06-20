‘Diwan Abu Talib’  launching ceremony held  at PAC

RAWALPINDI - An English translation of Hazrat Abu Talib’s poetry collection ‘Diwan Abu Talib’ book launching ceremony was held at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) in collaboration with Central Imam Hussain Council. Diwan Abu Talib has been translated by Syed Altaf Hussain Shah, former controller of Radio Pakistan.The ceremony was presided over by prominent scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi, while former Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, Dr Yusuf Kushk, attended as a special guest. Ms Kausar Parveen performed the duties of hosting the event. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said that the main point of Hazrat Abu Talib’s poetry was monotheism and prophethood. He said, “It is important to enlighten the new generation with the achievements of Hazrat Abu Talib.” Former Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan, Dr Yousuf Kuskh said that the translation of Diwan Abu Talib had led to an increase in our literary heritage. He said that translating Diwan Abu Talib from Arabic to English was difficult, which Altaf Ahmad Shah had done beautifully. The author of the book, Dr Altaf Ahmad Shah, said he expressed his love for Abu Talib by translating Diwan Abu Talibinto English. Hazrat Abu Talib’s praise and naat were the golden chapters of our religious studies. Prominent jurist Kokab Iqbal Advocate said that Hazrat Abu Talib’s poetry collection clearly expressed his faith.

At the end of the ceremony, the well-known intellectual Sufi Salman Hashmi passed a resolution in which all the political and religious parties and national institutions of the country were appealed to adopt a joint plan of action to get the people out of the atmosphere of uncertainty.

A special prayer was also offered for the martyrs of Pakistan.