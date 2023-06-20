Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurates special measles vaccination campaign

LAHORE - Care­taker Punjab Minister for Primary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir on Mon­day inaugurated special measles vaccination campaign covering ten districts of Punjab. According to official sources here,the vaccina­tion would be administered to 1.5 million children in the age bracket of 9 months to 5 years across the province. Caretaker minister said that special vaccination campaign would continue till June 24, adding that vaccination against measles would be given in 147 union coun­cils of 10 districts. Dr Nasir Jamal said that in 80 union councils of Lahore children would be adminis­tered the measles and rubella vacci­nation. World Health Organization was providing technical and op­erational assistance for this special campaign, he maintained.