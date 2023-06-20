ECP says ready to hold general elections

ISLAMABAD - Though the schedule of elections is yet to be deliberated, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced that it has completed all the necessary preparations for the upcoming general elections. The procurement of essential election materials and ballot papers has been successfully accomplished. A draft list of polling stations has been prepared and will be handed over to returning officers (ROs), it was shared in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here yesterday. The ECP secretary said that in order to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country, coordination has been maintained with various entities including the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for printing and distribution of the electoral lists. It was discussed that the deadline for voter registration, exclusion, and correction would be July 13, 2023. The members in the meeting discussed that the commission would remain in constant contact with provincial, central governments and relevant institutions to ensure a smooth electoral process.