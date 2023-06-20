Tuesday, June 20, 2023
ECP says ready to hold general elections

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
June 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Though the schedule of elections is yet to be deliberated, the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced that it has completed all the necessary preparations for the upcoming general elec­tions. The procurement of essential election materials and ballot papers has been successfully accomplished. A draft list of polling stations has been prepared and will be handed over to returning officers (ROs), it was shared in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja here yesterday. The ECP secretary said that in order to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country, coor­dination has been maintained with various entities includ­ing the National Database and Registration Authori­ty (NADRA) for printing and distribution of the elector­al lists. It was discussed that the deadline for voter regis­tration, exclusion, and correc­tion would be July 13, 2023. The members in the meet­ing discussed that the com­mission would remain in con­stant contact with provincial, central governments and rel­evant institutions to ensure a smooth electoral process.

