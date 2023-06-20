ECP to indict PTI chief, Fawad and Umar in contempt case next month

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to frame charges against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in a contempt case.

ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani announced that all the three political leaders would be indicted on July 11, ordering them to appear before the panel in personal capacity.

“Have all the parties come to attend the hearing?” Mr Durrani inquired at the outset of the hearing. At which, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry replied he had not received any such order.

Later, the ECP member rejected the PTI reservations regarding the case and decided to indict the three political leaders.

The ECP had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief, Asad Umar, and Fawad Chaudhry for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.