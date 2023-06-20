F-6’s Khidmat Markaz serves  34,737 citizens in 3 months  

Islamabad - The Islamabad Capital Police’s Khidmat Markaz F-6 provided various facilities to a significant number of citizens, totalling 34,737, during the past three months, despite working for only eight hours a day, informed a police spokesman on Monday. Surprisingly, in the same months of 2022, when the Khidmat Markaz operated on a 24/7 basis, services were provided to 29,001 citizens, he said. According to details, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued orders in March to work a single shift at the F-6 Khidmat Markaz instead of operating on a 24/7 basis as per the government’s cost-saving policy. Islamabad capital police Khidmat Markaz offers facilities such as character certificates, FIR copies, vehicle verification, tenant registration, general police verification, reporting crimes, lost report, servant registration, verification for foreigners, and certificates for leaving the country. Furthermore, significant reductions were made in the consumption of petrol and diesel for cars and motorcycles last year, resulting in monthly savings of millions of rupees.