FIA books Parvez Elahi, Moonis on money-laundering charges

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday lodged case against former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Chaudhry Moonis Elahi over alleged money laundering in the Panama scandal.

The Panama scandal had revealed the businesses owned by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) president and the former federal minister. The FIA had gathered evidence and filed a case against Mr Elahi and his son.

In a case filed under the laws governing fraud and money laundering, the former Punjab chief minister and his son were accused of concealing billions of rupees in five Panamanian firms. Mr Elahi allegedly purchased companies in Panama and there was an evidence of illegal transfer of money abroad, according to FIA sources.

Earlier today, an anti-corruption court granted Mr Elahi post-arrest bail in the Punjab Assembly (PA) illegal recruitments' case. It came as the court pronounced a verdict it had reserved earlier. Judge Ali Raza heard the plea and announced the verdict.