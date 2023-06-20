FIA makes arrests in crackdown on human smugglers

Greece boat disaster.
ISLAMABAD - A day of mourning was observed in the country on Monday over hundreds of deaths of Pakistani migrants in the ship sinking incident near coast of Greece on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appealed for observing the day of mourning. The national flag kept hoisting at half-mast today and special prayers were offered for the deceased persons.
The Pakistani authorities are yet to confirm the exact number of the deaths. But some media reports claimed that more than 300 Pakistani nationals were killed in the sinking of an overcrowded fishing trawler. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani confirmed around 300 deaths in a tweet.
Pakistan is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades, with efforts to secure a financial lifeline from the International Monetary Fund complicated by political turmoil in the country. Growth has stalled and inflation has soared in the country of 220 million over the past year. The country has struggled to import essential food products, leading to deadly stampedes at distribution centers.
The number of Pakistanis traversing dangerous routes to Europe in search of a better future has reverberated through the nation, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to declare a national day of mourning for those who died in the boat’s sinking. The PM also ordered a “high-level inquiry” into the incident.“I assure the nation that those found negligent towards their duty will be held to account. Responsibility will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll,” PM Sharif wrote. About 750 men, women and children were on the packed boat when it capsized last week, the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM) said, killing hundreds and making the tragedy one of the worst in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.
Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war, persecution, climate change and poverty risk treacherous routes to Europe. Johansson condemned the role of “smugglers” who put people on the boats.
“They are not sending them to Europe, they are sending them to death. This is what they’re doing and it’s absolutely necessary to prevent it,” she said. Greek authorities have faced criticism for how the disaster was handled, and uncomfortable questions have been raised about European countries’ attitudes toward migrants. Despite the dangers, tens of thousands of people are willing to risk everything to make the unsafe journey to Europe, searching for a better life.
At the same time, many European countries have toughened their borders and their stance toward migrants. Last week, Greek authorities denied claims that the boat had capsized after the coast guard attempted to tow it to shore. Authorities had initially said the coast guard kept its distance but their assistance “had been declined” after they threw a rope to the vessel to “stabilize and check if it needed help.” Meanwhile, As the country observed a day of mourning on Monday over the migrant boat tragedy, the Ministry of Interior and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action to help those Pakistani families whose loved ones either lost their lives or are still missing. The interior ministry established a coordination cell headed by its additional secretary (border management) to assist families of victims of ill-fated boat.
Meanwhile, FIA said that it had formed teams in major cities across the country to nab those human smugglers who were allegedly behind the crime that led to this tragic incident.
A boat carrying more than 700 illegal migrants capsized off the coast of Greece last week, in which many Pakistanis lost their lives and dozens are feared to be missing.
The other members of interior ministry’s coordination cell included Director General (DG) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Naeemullah, DG Ministry of National Health Services Dr Baseer Achakzai, Chief (Policy Plan) at Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Tanvir Khaliq and Director Anti-Human Smuggling of FIA Muhammad Aslam Shinwari.
According to the official notification of the ministry, the coordination cell will be responsible for initial screening to verify information of relatives of the passengers onboard the boat. It will establish camp offices at Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and any other places on need basis, and will disseminate information regarding convenient places of DNA sampling to identify dead bodies.
The cell has been asked to assist families and relatives of the passengers in obtaining DNA samples as per the requisite parameters given by the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece. It will coordinate with Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) for repatriation of DNA reports and their further transmission to Greece. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a statement termed the incident as the biggest tragedy and said that the government was taking all steps on an emergency basis to check human smuggling. He said that an investigation committee has been formed on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that will not only ascertain the role of culprits but also give its recommendations to check human smuggling. “A special law would be passed to bring to book those involved in human smuggling.”
Meanwhile, FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt chaired a meeting at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad. A spokesperson of the FIA said that a report on the Greece boat raged was presented during the meeting, stating that three inquiries had been initiated to probe the incident while six cases were registered. “So far, cases have been lodged against more than 20 human smugglers and more than five suspects have been arrested from Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore,” he said.
The spokesperson quoted DG Butt as saying that he directed the agency to expedite action against human smugglers as these culprits did not deserve any leniency. The traffickers and their facilitators are international criminals, he added. Butt also issued directives to take strict action against those sharing content on social media regarding illegal border crossings. “To prevent such incidents in future, the director general has summoned a meeting of the inter-agency task force to discuss strategy to prevent such incidents in future,” the spokesperson said.
He also said that FIA has formed special teams in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and Gujranwala to arrest the suspects at earliest.
Earlier, the spokesperson in another statement said that three smugglers including a “key suspect” allegedly involved in the incident had been apprehended. He said the agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujrat had arrested the key suspect. He further said that the alleged smuggler, identified as Waqas Ahmed, had received a sum of Rs 2.3 million from a victim in exchange for facilitating his illegal journey to Greece. The apprehended suspect hailed from Wazirabad.
According to FIA, another suspect Azamt Ali, who belonged to Sialkot, has also been arrested. Ali received Rs 1.7 million from Ahsan Seraz who lost his life in the boat tragedy. The third alleged human smuggler was arrested from Karachi airport, the spokesperson said. The suspect was also previously nominated in a case pertaining to capsizing off a boat carrying migrants near Libya, earlier this year.
The FIA said the suspect, identified as Sajid Mahmood, had been in hiding for the past few days and was detained while he was trying to escape to Azerbaijan. Mahmood hailed from Mandi Bahauddin and had received an amount of Rs 2.5 million for the victim of the boat tragedy, the agency added.
Meanwhile, Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Pakistani migrants in a boat incident near the coast of Greece, Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif has called for a stern action against those involved in sending the people abroad illegally.