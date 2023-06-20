FIA makes arrests in crackdown on human smugglers

Greece boat disaster.

ISLAMABAD - A day of mourning was observed in the country on Monday over hun­dreds of deaths of Pa­kistani migrants in the ship sinking incident near coast of Greece on Wednesday.

Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif on Sunday appealed for observing the day of mourning. The national flag kept hoisting at half-mast to­day and special prayers were offered for the de­ceased persons.

The Pakistani author­ities are yet to confirm the exact number of the deaths. But some media reports claimed that more than 300 Pa­kistani nationals were killed in the sinking of an overcrowded fishing trawler. Senate Chair­man Sadiq Sanjrani confirmed around 300 deaths in a tweet.

Pakistan is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in de­cades, with efforts to secure a financial lifeline from the Inter­national Monetary Fund compli­cated by political turmoil in the country. Growth has stalled and inflation has soared in the coun­try of 220 million over the past year. The country has struggled to import essential food prod­ucts, leading to deadly stam­pedes at distribution centers.

The number of Pakistanis tra­versing dangerous routes to Eu­rope in search of a better fu­ture has reverberated through the nation, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to de­clare a national day of mourn­ing for those who died in the boat’s sinking. The PM also or­dered a “high-level inquiry” into the incident.“I assure the nation that those found negli­gent towards their duty will be held to account. Responsibili­ty will be fixed after the inquiry and heads will roll,” PM Sharif wrote. About 750 men, women and children were on the packed boat when it capsized last week, the United Nations Migration Agency (IOM) said, killing hun­dreds and making the tragedy one of the worst in the Mediter­ranean Sea, according to the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Every year, tens of thousands of migrants fleeing war, perse­cution, climate change and pov­erty risk treacherous routes to Europe. Johansson condemned the role of “smugglers” who put people on the boats.

“They are not sending them to Europe, they are sending them to death. This is what they’re doing and it’s absolutely nec­essary to prevent it,” she said. Greek authorities have faced criticism for how the disaster was handled, and uncomfort­able questions have been raised about European countries’ at­titudes toward migrants. De­spite the dangers, tens of thou­sands of people are willing to risk everything to make the un­safe journey to Europe, search­ing for a better life.

At the same time, many Euro­pean countries have toughened their borders and their stance toward migrants. Last week, Greek authorities denied claims that the boat had capsized af­ter the coast guard attempt­ed to tow it to shore. Authori­ties had initially said the coast guard kept its distance but their assistance “had been declined” after they threw a rope to the vessel to “stabilize and check if it needed help.” Meanwhile, As the country observed a day of mourning on Monday over the migrant boat tragedy, the Min­istry of Interior and the Feder­al Investigation Agency (FIA) sprang into action to help those Pakistani families whose loved ones either lost their lives or are still missing. The interior ministry established a coordi­nation cell headed by its addi­tional secretary (border man­agement) to assist families of victims of ill-fated boat.

Meanwhile, FIA said that it had formed teams in major cit­ies across the country to nab those human smugglers who were allegedly behind the crime that led to this tragic incident.

A boat carrying more than 700 illegal migrants capsized off the coast of Greece last week, in which many Pakistanis lost their lives and dozens are feared to be missing.

The other members of inte­rior ministry’s coordination cell included Director General (DG) Ministry of Foreign Affairs Naeemullah, DG Ministry of Na­tional Health Services Dr Baseer Achakzai, Chief (Policy Plan) at Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis Tanvir Khaliq and Director An­ti-Human Smuggling of FIA Mu­hammad Aslam Shinwari.

According to the official noti­fication of the ministry, the co­ordination cell will be responsi­ble for initial screening to verify information of relatives of the passengers onboard the boat. It will establish camp offices at Is­lamabad, Azad Jammu & Kash­mir (AJK) and any other places on need basis, and will dissemi­nate information regarding con­venient places of DNA sampling to identify dead bodies.

The cell has been asked to as­sist families and relatives of the passengers in obtaining DNA samples as per the requisite pa­rameters given by the Embassy of Pakistan in Greece. It will co­ordinate with Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) for re­patriation of DNA reports and their further transmission to Greece. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in a statement termed the incident as the big­gest tragedy and said that the government was taking all steps on an emergency basis to check human smuggling. He said that an investigation committee has been formed on the direc­tions of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif that will not only as­certain the role of culprits but also give its recommendations to check human smuggling. “A special law would be passed to bring to book those involved in human smuggling.”

Meanwhile, FIA Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt chaired a meeting at the agen­cy’s headquarters in Islamabad. A spokesperson of the FIA said that a report on the Greece boat raged was presented during the meeting, stating that three in­quiries had been initiated to probe the incident while six cas­es were registered. “So far, cases have been lodged against more than 20 human smugglers and more than five suspects have been arrested from Gujrat, Gu­jranwala and Lahore,” he said.

The spokesperson quoted DG Butt as saying that he direct­ed the agency to expedite ac­tion against human smugglers as these culprits did not de­serve any leniency. The traffick­ers and their facilitators are in­ternational criminals, he added. Butt also issued directives to take strict action against those sharing content on social media regarding illegal border cross­ings. “To prevent such incidents in future, the director general has summoned a meeting of the inter-agency task force to dis­cuss strategy to prevent such incidents in future,” the spokes­person said.

He also said that FIA has formed special teams in Islam­abad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gu­jrat, and Gujranwala to arrest the suspects at earliest.

Earlier, the spokesperson in another statement said that three smugglers including a “key suspect” allegedly involved in the incident had been appre­hended. He said the agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Gujrat had arrested the key suspect. He further said that the alleged smuggler, identi­fied as Waqas Ahmed, had re­ceived a sum of Rs 2.3 million from a victim in exchange for fa­cilitating his illegal journey to Greece. The apprehended sus­pect hailed from Wazirabad.

According to FIA, another sus­pect Azamt Ali, who belonged to Sialkot, has also been arrested. Ali received Rs 1.7 million from Ahsan Seraz who lost his life in the boat tragedy. The third al­leged human smuggler was ar­rested from Karachi airport, the spokesperson said. The suspect was also previously nominated in a case pertaining to capsiz­ing off a boat carrying migrants near Libya, earlier this year.

The FIA said the suspect, iden­tified as Sajid Mahmood, had been in hiding for the past few days and was detained while he was trying to escape to Azerbai­jan. Mahmood hailed from Man­di Bahauddin and had received an amount of Rs 2.5 million for the victim of the boat tragedy, the agency added.

Meanwhile, Expressing deep grief and sorrow over the deaths of Pakistani migrants in a boat incident near the coast of Greece, Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif has called for a stern action against those in­volved in sending the people abroad illegally.