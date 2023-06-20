Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Four dead in different incidents  

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK - Four died in two different incidents . In the first incident,  three teenage boys including two brothers drowned in river Indus near Attock Khurd .  They had come for a picnic and were swimming in the river when they drowned . Rescue 1122 Attock divers tried to retrieve the dead bodies but  could not succeed . Those drowned included Muhammad Musa and Shahab u Din(real brothers) and Zait Ullah . In the second incident , a  four years old gypsy boy named Abdullah s/o Muhammad Khan died  when  large numbers of tents  of gypsies  caught fire in the jurisdiction of Hazro police station . Two fire fighting  vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire after an hour-long operation .

