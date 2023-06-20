Govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS, says Dr Rubaba

QUETTA - Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Af­fairs Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that Balochistan gov­ernment has allocated land for setting up of National Institute of Forensic Sciences (NIFS). “With the es­tablishment of this institute, Balochistan’s depen­dence on the Punjab Forensic Laboratory will end and Quetta itself will deal with forensic matters,” She expressed these views while talking to the former senior officer of the Police Services of Pakistan Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam (Tamgha Imtiaz) and a consul­tant National Institute of Forensic Sciences called on her here at the Law department. Mr, Kaleem Imam briefed her about the establishment of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences in Quetta and discussed the necessary legislation in this context. Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the provincial government has provided adequate land for the establishment of the first forensic sciences institute. On this occasion, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that an MoU has been inked with the Higher Education Commission regarding the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, while all the administrative and technical issues have been explained in the charter, but the final law prior to the implementation, documents containing the sug­gestions given by the provincial government can be made. “The institute will hire six highly qualified pro­fessionals from Balochistan, including vice-chancellor and professors, he maintained adding that this proj­ect would not only ensure educational facilities, but also employment opportunities would be available to talented local people of Balochistan.