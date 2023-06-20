Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt allocates land for setting up of NIFS, says Dr Rubaba

Our Staff Reporter
June 20, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Af­fairs Science and Information Technology Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that Balochistan gov­ernment has allocated land for setting up of National Institute of Forensic Sciences (NIFS). “With the es­tablishment of this institute, Balochistan’s depen­dence on the Punjab Forensic Laboratory will end and Quetta itself will deal with forensic matters,” She expressed these views while talking to the former senior officer of the Police Services of Pakistan Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam (Tamgha Imtiaz) and a consul­tant National Institute of Forensic Sciences called on her here at the Law department. Mr, Kaleem Imam briefed her about the establishment of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences in Quetta and discussed the necessary legislation in this context. Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the provincial government has provided adequate land for the establishment of the first forensic sciences institute. On this occasion, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that an MoU has been inked with the Higher Education Commission regarding the National Institute of Forensic Sciences, while all the administrative and technical issues have been explained in the charter, but the final law prior to the implementation, documents containing the sug­gestions given by the provincial government can be made. “The institute will hire six highly qualified pro­fessionals from Balochistan, including vice-chancellor and professors, he maintained adding that this proj­ect would not only ensure educational facilities, but also employment opportunities would be available to talented local people of Balochistan.

How to cope with anxiety  

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023