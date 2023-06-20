Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Govt announces holidays for Eidul Azha

Govt announces holidays for Eidul Azha
June 20, 2023
 The Pakistan government has announced three holidays to celebrate Eidul Azha, says a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday. 

“In continuation of Cabinet Division's circular No. 10-02/2022-Min-Il dated 23rd December, 2022 regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2023, it is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to approve the public holidays on occasion of Eidul Azha as follows: 

(i) 29th & 30th June, 2023 (Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and,

ii) 29th June to 1st July, 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week,” reads the notification.

A day earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday) across the country.

