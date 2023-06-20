Govt can earn 364 billion from tobacco sector in FY 2023-24

Islamabad: Govt. of Pakistan can earn 364 billion from tobacco sector in fiscal year 2023-24. However for this, the government must remain steadfast on his February 2023 decision of increasing FED on cigarettes if it wants to safeguard our youth from harms of tobacco. These views were shared by health activists in a press release by Society for the Protection of the Rights (SPARC). According to the activists, this additional revenue can be utilized for strengthening public health infrastructure.

Mr. Malik Imran, Country head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) higher tobacco taxes are a win-win situation for government. This decision helps the country in generating revenue and decrease tobacco consumption at same time. It is also recommended by World Health Organization. He added that Tobacco Industry is leaving no stone unturned to undo the great work done by the government of Pakistan in current year to safeguard children and low incomed group from the harms of tobacco.

Imran added that the good work done by the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif must not be lost. The government can stabilize economy and provide relief to citizens as long as it doesn’t get sidetracked by the deceptive campaign of tobacco industry.

Dr. Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical Head, Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of Health, said that despite spending millions on misinformation campaign, the lies of tobacco industry are now fully exposed. This year tobacco industry has practiced tactics, such as front-loading and abrupt changes in production, to avoid tax hikes and influence tax policy. Tobacco industry has also presented overblown figures of illicit trade, to pressurize government into withdrawing FED in budget. He mentioned that tobacco is the largest silent killer in Pakistan as above 170,000 people die due to tobacco use each year. This pandemic also causes an annual economic burden of 615 billion which is 1.6% of Pakistan’s GDP.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager SPARC said that the tobacco industry has caused billions of loss to the national exchequer. He mentioned that on average Pakistani smokers spend 10% of their monthly income on cigarettes. Around 1200 Pakistani children between ages of 6-15 years start smoking every day. The sale of cigarettes to minors and near educational institutions remains a constant worry in the country. Therefore increasing the FED will make cigarettes out of reach for low income citizens and children and thus putting them out of harm.