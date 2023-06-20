Greece incident a big human tragedy: Nawaz Sharif

PMLN leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said on Monday the Greece incident was a huge human tragedy.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz Sharif said the agents, companies and persons involved in the death of hundreds human beings should not be spared in any way and the government should use all the available resources in this regard.

He said all-out arrangements should be made to bring the dead bodies back to Pakistan. “May the Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant the families of the deceased courage to bear the loss with fortitude,” he prayed.