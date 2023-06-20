Gujjar Nullah affectees move SHC for compensation

KARACHI-The affectees of Gujjar Nullah on Monday moved the Sindh High Court against non-payment of compensation despite Supreme Court’s orders.

The affectees in their plea stated during the anti-encroachment operation alongwith the Gujjar Nullah, their houses were demolished, but the Sindh government has not paid the compensation for the loss.

“I have received two cheques amounting to Rs90,000 each,” said one of the shopkeepers and urged the SHC to ensure the provision of the remaining amount of the compensation to them.

The SHC while issuing notices to the Karachi commissioner, DC Central district and others sought a response from the respondents in the case on September 6.

In 2021, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) in its written order in an anti-encroachment case, directed the authorities to compensate the affectees of Gujjar and Orangi Nullahs.

The apex court bench headed by the then CJP Gulzar Ahmed directed the authorities to complete the expansion work of the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs and annulled all stay orders issued against it from tribunals and Sindh High Court. The NDMA and Sindh government should continue their work, the court directed while further ordering the authorities to compensate the affectees as per law.