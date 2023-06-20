I am writing to share some tips on how to cope with anxiety. In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious. However, there are some simple techniques that can help you manage your anxiety and feel more in control.

First, it’s important to recognise when you’re feeling anxious. This can be challenging, as anxiety can manifest in different ways. For some people, it may be physical symptoms like a racing heart or sweating. For others, it may be a sense of dread or worry.

Whenever you’re feeling anxious, try to focus on the present moment. This can be as simple as taking a few deep breaths or doing a quick body scan to check in with yourself. You can also try mindfulness meditation or yoga to help you stay grounded and centred.

Another helpful technique is to challenge negative thoughts. Anxiety can often be fueled by negative self-talk, so it’s important to recognize when you’re being too hard on yourself. Try to reframe negative thoughts into more positive ones and focus on your strengths and accomplishments.

Finally, it’s important to take care of yourself. This means getting enough sleep, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. It also means taking time to do things that you enjoy, whether that’s reading a book, spending time with friends, or pursuing a hobby.

I hope these tips are helpful for anyone struggling with anxiety. Remember, you’re not alone, and there are resources available to help you manage your anxiety and feel more in control.

RIDA TAHIR,

Lahore.