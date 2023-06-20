Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Hyderabad BISE announces HSC Part-I annual examination postponed papers schedule

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Controller of Examination Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Hyderabad Monday announced the schedule of the postponed papers of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Part-I Annual Examination 2023.

The Controller of Examination informed that BISE Hyderabad management had postponed these papers of HSC Part-I following expected heavy rains as a result of tropical cyclone “Biperjoy”. Now these papers will be conducted from June 21 to 23, 2023 in all examination centres of Hyderabad, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar districts, he added.

