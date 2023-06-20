IHC questions parliament’s authority to investigate acts of citizens

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Man­soor Usman Awan four-week pe­riod to respond to five important questions posed by the court.

These questions pertained to recording of phone calls and whether Parliament had the le­gal authority to investigate the activities of private citizens.

Justice Babar Sattar, presid­ing over a single bench of the IHC, issued the directive dur­ing a hearing on a petition filed by Mian Najam-us-Saqib, son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. The petition challenges the con­stitution of a Special Committee by the speaker of the National Assembly to investigate leaked audio recordings involving Na­jam-us-Saqib. Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan was present in the court to assist with the proceedings. AGP Mansoor Awan informed the court that the matter was also being heard in the Supreme Court and requested the bench to await the answers to the questions currently under dis­cussion in the apex court.

In response, Sardar Latif Kho­sa, the petitioner’s lawyer, ar­gued that the issue at hand was related the fundamental rights of Pakistan’s 25 million people. He questioned how the govern­ment could form a judicial com­mission without consulting the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Khosa further stated that the govern­ment should have consulted the Chief Justice, who would have nominated the judges to be part of the inquiry. Justice Sattar asked the AGP how much time he would need to answer the court’s questions and granted him four weeks to provide as­sistance regarding the five inqui­ries. The court also extended the suspension of the summons is­sued by the special committee to Najam-us-Saqib and postponed the hearing until August 16 for further proceedings.

Mian Najam filed the petition through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Ad­vocate, naming the Federation of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Chair­man of the Special Committee as respondents. The petitioner’s counsel argued that conversa­tions between private individu­als do not fall within the juris­diction of Parliament. He further contended that Parliament lacks the authority to investigate such matters, as the power to inquire and investigate the actions of citi­zens is an executive function. He stated, “The Federal Government or the State has no authority or jurisdiction to record private con­versations between citizens and undertake their surveillance.”