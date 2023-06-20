IHC questions parliament’s authority to investigate acts of citizens

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan four-week period to respond to five important questions posed by the court.
These questions pertained to recording of phone calls and whether Parliament had the legal authority to investigate the activities of private citizens.
Justice Babar Sattar, presiding over a single bench of the IHC, issued the directive during a hearing on a petition filed by Mian Najam-us-Saqib, son of former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. The petition challenges the constitution of a Special Committee by the speaker of the National Assembly to investigate leaked audio recordings involving Najam-us-Saqib. Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan was present in the court to assist with the proceedings. AGP Mansoor Awan informed the court that the matter was also being heard in the Supreme Court and requested the bench to await the answers to the questions currently under discussion in the apex court.
In response, Sardar Latif Khosa, the petitioner’s lawyer, argued that the issue at hand was related the fundamental rights of Pakistan’s 25 million people. He questioned how the government could form a judicial commission without consulting the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Khosa further stated that the government should have consulted the Chief Justice, who would have nominated the judges to be part of the inquiry. Justice Sattar asked the AGP how much time he would need to answer the court’s questions and granted him four weeks to provide assistance regarding the five inquiries. The court also extended the suspension of the summons issued by the special committee to Najam-us-Saqib and postponed the hearing until August 16 for further proceedings.
Mian Najam filed the petition through his counsels Sardar Latif Khosa and Shoaib Shaheen Advocate, naming the Federation of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Speaker of the National Assembly, and Chairman of the Special Committee as respondents. The petitioner’s counsel argued that conversations between private individuals do not fall within the jurisdiction of Parliament. He further contended that Parliament lacks the authority to investigate such matters, as the power to inquire and investigate the actions of citizens is an executive function. He stated, “The Federal Government or the State has no authority or jurisdiction to record private conversations between citizens and undertake their surveillance.”