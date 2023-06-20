IPP president directs Awn Ch, Nauman Langrial to resign from federal cabinet

LAHORE - In a move to dissociate from the PDM government ahead of the upcoming elections, Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan Mon­day directed Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial to resign from the federal cabinet. Aleem Khan said that IPP doesn’t have any association with the gov­ernment and therefore both the party leaders should resignimmediately. “Both Nauman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry became cabinet members in their person­al capacity,” said the IPP president while adding that the party will go into polls as an independent entity.

Earlier in the day, former MPA from Sialkot Ta­hir Mehmood held a meeting with IPP president Aleem Khan and announced to join the party. IPP’s Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was also present in the meeting. Former MPA Tahir Mehmood expressed full confidence in the leader­ship of Aleem Khan and said that he will struggle for the rights of people from the platform of IPP.

Moreover, former minister Pir Saeedul Has­san Shah and senior politician from Jhang Sheikh Yaqoob also called on IPP president Aleem Khan in Lahore to discuss the political situation and upcom­ing polls in the country. Talking on the occasion, Al­eem Khan said that it is mandatory for the national sovereignty of the country to award severe punish­ment to those involved in tragic incidents of May 9. Talking to party leaders, Aleem Khan said that the government must take steps to provide relief to the people who are badly affected due to inflation. “The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will strive hard for the rights of people and we’ll soon complete the party’s organizational structure at provincial, district and tehsil levels,” said IPP President.