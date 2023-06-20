Islamabad court denies bail to PTI leaders in May 9 case

An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday denied bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Asad Qaiser in May 9 vandalism case.

Mr Qureshi, Mr Umar, and Mr Qaiser's bail pleas in the cases registered at Tarnol and Sangjani police stations, respectively, were both rejected after Judge Tahir Abbas Supra announced verdict.

The three leaders who appeared in the courtroom departed the courtroom as the local court denied bail to them.

Mr Qaiser fled before the judgement was read, however Mr Qureshi and Mr Umar both left the court and hurriedly made their way to a vehicle parked outside the court before driving off.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI chief and other leaders including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Others include Murad Saeed, Hassaanullah Niazi, PTI defectors Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema. Warrants were issued in cases lodged at the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.

A case had been lodged against them at the Naseerabad police station for burning container and the other was lodged at the Model Town police station for vandalism at the PML-N's office.