Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad court denies bail to PTI leaders in May 9 case

Islamabad court denies bail to PTI leaders in May 9 case
Web Desk
7:56 PM | June 20, 2023
National

 An Islamabad district and sessions court on Tuesday denied bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and Asad Qaiser in May 9 vandalism case.

Mr Qureshi, Mr Umar, and Mr Qaiser's bail pleas in the cases registered at Tarnol and Sangjani police stations, respectively, were both rejected after Judge Tahir Abbas Supra announced verdict.

The three leaders who appeared in the courtroom departed the courtroom as the local court denied bail to them.

Mr Qaiser fled before the judgement was read, however Mr Qureshi and Mr Umar both left the court and hurriedly made their way to a vehicle parked outside the court before driving off.

Earlier today, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) issued non-bailable arrest warrants of the PTI chief and other leaders including Hammad Azhar and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Others include Murad Saeed, Hassaanullah Niazi, PTI defectors Musarrat Cheema and Jamshed Cheema. Warrants were issued in cases lodged at the Naseerabad and Model Town police stations.

PM calls upon political parties to jointly work for national development

A case had been lodged against them at the Naseerabad police station for burning container and the other was lodged at the Model Town police station for vandalism at the PML-N's office.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023