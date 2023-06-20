Jamrud councillors demand meeting to address area problems

Khyber - Opposition councillors in Jamrud Tehsil Council have intensified their efforts to address the pressing issues faced by the people of Jamrud. In a joint meeting held on Monday, councillors from Pakistan Tehreeke Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) voiced their concerns regarding excessive power load-shedding and deforestation in the Tirah valley, which have severely affected the lives and natural beauty of the region.

The councillors called upon the Tehsil Chairman to promptly convene a meeting of the council to discuss these critical matters and bring them to the attention of the appropriate authorities. They particularly emphasized the need for a comprehensive survey and respectful repatriation of the displaced families from the Koki Khel tribe in the upcoming second phase.

Expressing their discontent with the chairman’s performance, the opposition councillors raised concerns about the lack of efficiency demonstrated during the past 15 months, with only one meeting taking place during that period. To address this issue, they demanded the formation of a core committee to actively operate the tehsil council. Furthermore, the councillors criticized the Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) for alleged corruption, accusing its officials of neglecting their duty to improve the welfare of the tribesmen.

In a show of determination to protect the rights of the people, the opposition councillors announced their participation in an opposition protest scheduled for Tuesday in front of the Provincial Assembly building in Peshawar. The protest aims to draw attention to the shortcomings of the provincial government and advocate for immediate action on the issues faced by the people of Jamrud.