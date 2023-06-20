Kashif, Qureshi take oath as Hyderabad mayor, deputy mayor

HYDERABAD-The candidates of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Kashif Shoro and Saghir Qureshi who were elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, took the oath of their respective posts on Monday.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon administered oath from Kashir Shoro and Saghir Qureshi at a simple but impressive ceremony held at Hyderabad Club which was attended among others by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan.

Hyderabad Mayor thanks people for giving victory to

PPP in LG polls

Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro on Monday expressed his gratitude to the citizens for electing local government representatives associated with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing his maiden press conference at Hyderabad Press Club after taking the oath of office here at a ceremony, Shoro thanked the people for giving victory to the PPP in 113 out of 160 Union Committees in the HMC.

“There is no area in Hyderabad from where the PPP couldn’t get votes,” he observed. He vowed that the PPP would perform as per the expectations of the people.

The mayor said he would spearhead development works in Hyderabad by constructing new filtration plants, roads and drainage networks. He lamented that in the past politics of hatred was practised in Hyderabad which created distance among the residents of the city. “But I will serve this city as its son,” he assured.

Shoro said he would keep in the loop the political stakeholders of Hyderabad while making decisions and planning for the development.

He did not comment on the performance of the HMC during the last 36 years but said he would take along all the stakeholders.

The Deputy Mayor Saghir Qureshi was also present on the occasion.