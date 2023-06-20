KMU approves Rs628m surplus budget for 2023-24

Peshawar - The Senate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar unanimously approved a surplus annual budget of Rs 628.136 million for the year 2023-24. The budget, which consists of an income of Rs 3616.043 million and an expenditure of Rs 2987.906 million, was presented during the 16th meeting of the KMU Senate. The meeting, chaired by the caretaker Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, took place at Governor House Peshawar on Monday. Various key members, including the Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Nazli and Registrar Inamullah, were present at the meeting.

During the presentation of the revised budget for 2022-23 and the budget estimates for 2023- 24, KMU Treasurer Waseem Riaz credited the university’s surplus budget to the diligent efforts of the entire management, particularly the financial team led by KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul- Haq. Riaz expressed satisfaction with the surplus budget, emphasizing its significance in the university’s growth.

In addition to the surplus budget of Rs 628.136 million for 2023- 24, a revised surplus budget of Rs 689.250 million for 2022-23 was also presented. Riaz highlighted the university’s plans to establish new institutes and ensure the stability of existing institutions and ongoing educational programs. Substantial funds were allocated in the budget to support these initiatives.

Riaz also informed the Senate about the university’s visionary reforms aimed at enhancing transparency in the examination system and ensuring the prompt release of results.

The budget included provisions for computerizing the entire examination system.

The Minister for Higher Education, Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, praised KMU’s surplus budget and expressed confidence in the university’s ability to maintain its financial stability while pursuing profitable investment projects.