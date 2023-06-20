KP IGP urges Ulema to make efforts for sectarian harmony

Peshawar - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan has said that heavy responsibility rests on the shoulders of everyone for promoting harmony and peace in society.

This he said while speaking to a delegation of Ulema from different schools of thought at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday.

The police chief pointed out that protection of lives, honour and property of people without any discrimination is the prime responsibility of police, adding that establishing harmony amongst different sects is need of the hour.

The IGP said that Ulema were playing a key role in public opinion and character building of their followers and urged them to forge unity in their ranks and foil the designs of the anti-social elements.

The IGP said that steps were being taken to establish writ of the government in each and every corner of the province, which is why abandoned police posts have been made functional in southern districts of the province.

The IGP made it clear that there was no room for bad elements in the force and stressed the need for collective efforts for making Peshawar a citadel of peace.

The members of the delegation thanked the IGP for sparing time and giving them a patient hearing. They paid tribute to the KP police, adding that they had rendered matchless sacrifices and assured their cooperation to the force for maintaining peace in society.

The IGP assured to take all possible measures to redress their issues and difficulties. The delegation members, including Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Mulana Tayyab Qureshi, Brigadier (R) Sartaj Khan, Fazand Ali Bangash, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, Yawar Abbas, Maulana Shakir and Maulana Siraj Sarkani, demanded foolproof security for Ulema and ban on use of load-speakers.

On the occasion, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar and SSP-Operations Haroon Rasheed were also present.