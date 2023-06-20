KP minister for promoting cultural, tourism activities

Peshawar - The Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Adnan Jalil, highlighted the importance of exploring and promoting the province’s numerous tourist attractions to attract foreign visitors. Speaking at a briefing organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Minister Jalil emphasized the need to effectively promote cultural and tourism activities at the local, national, and international levels. He acknowledged the beauty and tourism potential of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but stressed the need for further exploration, development, and global exposure to attract more visitors.

Minister Jalil also recognized the significant role of tourism in socio- economic progress, emphasizing its relevance even in the modern world. To boost the tourism sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade will actively promote KPCTA projects in various forums to attract foreign investment.

The briefing featured the presence of key officials from KPCTA, including Director General Bakhtiar Khan, General Manager Planning Hayat Ali Shah, Manager Marketing and Information, GM Tourism, and Manager Digital and Transformation Cell, among others. The Director General highlighted several initiatives undertaken by KPCTA to attract tourists and the ongoing efforts to facilitate and guide them at various tourist destinations in the province.