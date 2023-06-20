KP's budget for FY2023-24 to be presented today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented today. Short-term measures have been proposed to enhance income of the province.

Rs 1 billion have been allocated for grant of subsidy to BRT.

On the other hand, Rs336 billion surplus budget was approved by Punjab. Approval was given to 30 percent raise in salaries of government employees. Approval was also granted for 20 present raise in pension of the pensioners with over 80 years of age.

Balochistan’s budget for the new fiscal year has also been presented. Government employees from BS1-16 have been given 35 percent raise in salaries while officers with grade 17 and above will get 30 percent hike in salaries. Mimimum wage for the labourers has been set at Rs32000.