KSA’s GACA team visits IAP to review security arrangements

Islamabad-A seven-member team of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia led by inspector Mohammed Alajmi conducting assessment of Islamabad International Airport Islamabad (IIAP), informed CAA spokesman on Monday.

The team is inspecting the application of security measures by security service providers including ASF, Airlines, GHA, Catering and Cargo Handlers. The team was received by Directorate of Security CAA (Regulatory) and Airport Management IIAP and was briefed about the airport including its geography, layout, passengers and flights statistics and security procedures. CAA appreciated Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Road to Makkah initiative and its benefits to the pilgrims from Pakistan as immigration is done at Islamabad International Airport. The Pakistani side expressed its desire for the extension of this facility to Karachi and Lahore Airport. The GACA team agreed to recommend the said extension request to the KSA government. Satisfactory completion of the inspection will lead to an increased number of flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The team will also inspect Peshawar Airport in this third leg of the visit. Parallel to the inspection, Lead GACA Inspector Mohammed Alajmi and Director Security CAA Air Cdre (R) Shahid Qadir met with Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. The ambassador appreciated CAA for arranging visits to all the airports in an extremely warm manner, depicting the close brotherly ties between the two countries. He also expressed that this visit and PCAA’s warm response will take the aviation ties between the two countries to a new and stronger level. He was also very appreciative of the Ministry of Aviation for its effort to make the visit a success.