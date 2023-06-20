Lahore girls win Inter-Division Judo title

LAHORE - Lahore Division women team won the 30th Inter-Division Women Judo Championship in Gujranwala on Monday. Gujranwala girls finished runners-up while Sargodha bagged third position in the championship. The girls from Lahore excelled with six medals including four gold medals and one silver and bronze medal. Lahore’s Laiba won gold medal in 40kg weight category, Rukhsar in 44kg category, Moazzma in -70kg category and Ume Habiba Rashid secured gold in +70kg weight category. Lahore’s Sumbal Fatima won silver in 57kg while Mehwish bagged bronze in 48kg weight category. Lahore Division women judo team participated in the event under the supervision of Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Shah, PJA President Asif Iqbal Khan, Manager Anum Shafique and Assistant Manager M Akram.