Legislation aimed at putting things in order, address audit issues: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday defended the con­troversial bill, earlier passed by both houses of the parliament, which seeks to increase perks and privileges of chairman and deputy chairman Senate and members of the house. Speaking in the house following some criticism on the bill, Sanjrani said that the legisla­tion was meant to put things in order and address audit issues.

He said that the salaries, allowances and privileges bill of chairman, deputy chairman and members of the Senate would not put a burden on the nation­al kitty. He added that an impression had been created as if an additional burden of billions of rupees had been put on the national excehequer. He said only old act of 1975 was rectified and monthly expenses of the chair­man or deputy chairman office was Rs 6,000, which had been increased up to Rs 50,000. He said that the bill proposed to construct residence of the chairman or deputy chairman as at present, the chairman was resid­ing in a house owned by Ministry of Housing and Works. Sanjrani said the travelling allowance of only Rs5,000 has been proposed, which was Rs75 for the chairman or deputy chairman.

He said the daily allowance of the Senate chairman had been proposed to increase from Rs 1,750 to Rs10,000. He also clarified that the Senate Secre­tariat had not purchased any plane. He said the provision for requisitioning of a plane for the chairman Senate who in the absence of the President be­comes acting President, had suitably been amended. He said the bill also proposed to increase discretionary fund for chairman and deputy chair­man from Rs 600,000 to Rs 1,200,000 and from Rs 300,000 to Rs 600,000 re­spectively. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance Saleem Man­dviwalla speaking on the issue said that the bill had been passed without taking members of the house into con­fidence. He terms the bill as a lollipop for the ordinary members.