May 9 mayhem eliminated PTI from politics: Javed Latif

LAHORE - Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Monday said May 9 incidents have eliminated Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) from the country’s politics as its leaders and party workers were found guilty of committing crimes by attacking state institutions. Talking to a private news channel he accused of PTI chief mastermind of the May 9 mayhem. He held the PTI chairman responsible for destroying state institutions due to poor policies. He said the coalition government after coming into power has taken harsh steps to steer the country out of the economic crisis. To a question about the future course of action of his party (PML-N), he expressed optimism to form the next government with a full mandate. “We will bring massive re­forms in every institution to achieve speedy prog­ress in Pakistan,” he observed. To another query, he said there was no plan to delay general elections.

ATC SENDS PTI WOMEN WING LEADER TO JAIL ON JUDICIAL REMAND

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case. Earlier, the po­lice produced Shabnam Jahangir before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security, on expiry of her 4-day physical remand. The investigation offi­cer apprised the court that the investigation was in progress from the accused and her further physical remand was required for completing it.