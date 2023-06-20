Minister inaugurates ‘Health Mela’ in Pindi

Rawalpindi-Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurated the Health Mela in Rawalpindi which was held at a local marquee at IJP Road here on Monday.

The purpose of the health fair was to provide maternal and child health, general and mental health and family planning services to the underprivileged class.

Apart from mother and child health and family planning counters, electronic medical record, nutrition screening, ultrasound and mental health clinics were also set up in the health fair. Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir visited all the stalls where he was given a detailed briefing. Director Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, Director Family Planning Sherien Sukhan, CEO Health Dr Ijaz, DHO Health Dr Ehsan Ghani and others were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir said that Rawalpindi Health Department is working beyond its capacity and he is proud of the doctors and paramedical staff for their excellent services. He said doctors and paramedics should perform official duties as religious obligation because service to humanity is a great virtue and when someone is in pain or suffering, the reward for serving him and providing relief to him is very high.

Provincial Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that the aim of the health fair is to bring together all government departments and non-government organizations working for mother and child health and family planning under one roof. He said that digital data collection of patients has also been demonstrated in this festival, which is the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to create paperless records. Dr. Jamal Nasir said that provision of public health facilities is the priority of the caretaker government and all resources are being used to achieve this goal. He said that surprise visits are being made to government treatment centres in remote areas and negligence and irresponsibility on the part of doctors or paramedical staff will not be tolerated in any case.