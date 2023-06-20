Mourning day observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Mourning Day was observed in Faisalabad on Monday to honor the souls of those Pakistanis who died in Greece Boat incident.

In this connection, the nation­al flag was flown at half-mast on the building of Municipal Corpo­ration Faisalabad where a spe­cial prayer ceremony was also arranged.

Divisional Commissioner Sil­wat Saeed presided over the event in which Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar and officers of district administra­tion participated by tying black bandages on their arms and of­fered “Fateha” for the departed souls of boat victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Divi­sional Commissioner expressed condolence to the families of those Pakistanis who died in boat accident in Greece and said that this was a national tragedy and every Pakistan was under sorrow and grief due to this in­cident.

She said that tragic accident happened with those who left their homeland only for employ­ment. She said that the govern­ment was investigating the mat­ter to punish those who were responsible for this tragedy.

She also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over Kal­lar Kahar bus accident and said that this tragedy also shook the nation terribly as this incident claimed about one dozen pre­cious lives.

Deputy Commissioner Ali An­nan Qamar also expressed grief over the death of Pakistani citi­zens in sudden disaster and said that the district administration was saddened over this tragedy.

Later, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharl led the special prayer for departed souls of those who died in Greece Boat incident as well as Kallar Kahar Bus accident.

Chief Officer Municipal Cor­poration Faisalabad (MCF) Mu­hammad Zubair Watoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Education Authority (DEA) Ka­shif Zia, Principal Government MC Higher Secondary School Kotwali Road Rao Iqbal, Incharge District Emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq, Mu­hammad Akhtar Butt, scholars, teachers, students and civil soci­ety members participated in the special prayer.