Mushaal pens letter seeking UN chief’s intervention to save Yasin’s life

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mush­aal Hussein Mullick penned a letter to António Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations requesting his im­mediate intervention to save Mohammed Yasin Malik Chairman JKLF’s life from In­dian judicial murder.

Mushaal, the wife of Yasin Malik, on Monday, wrote a let­ter to the UN chief and ap­pealed to him to play his role to avert a judicial murder of her husband, a news release said.

“I am Mushaal Hussein Mul­lick, the distraught wife of an unlawfully incarcerated husband and mother of an 11-year-old girl who has been denied a father’s hug for al­most 9 years. I am writing to you at a time when words fall me, yet with great hope in the office you hold and the princi­ples you represent,” she added.

She said that help me ar­ticulate the right sentences to explain to an 11-year-old that her father is on death row for demanding what the UN has mandated as our right, or should I just tell her justice is dead?

“My husband Yasin Malik 57, is the face of Kashmir’s non-vi­olent political struggle, which stems from a resolution of the very organisation you head to­day,” she maintained.

Mushaal stated that he has given away his youth, his fam­ily, and his health in the belief that the people of Kashmir deserve, as the most basic of human rights, the right to self-determination: all so with the most non-belligerent, ortho­dox political ethos for that he currently rots in a death cell of the notorious Tihar Jail in In­dia since 7 May 2019 with no rights of a fair trial.

She said that Yasin has spent 25 such years in multiple Indi­an jails. Are we waiting for him to die and crown him Kash­mir’s Mandela?

“I am practically a widow, but does the English language have a word to describe a child whose father she has not met in almost a decade? I am no legal expert and nor do I have the luxury of time to engage one, but it should not take a law degree for me to appeal to your sense of basic human dig­nity,” she added.

Mushaal stated let me bring to your notice Yasin Malik’s plight, adding he was last ar­rested from our residence in Srinagar on 22 Feb 2019 under the Public Safety Act (PSA), A law, whose business end is borne by “out of line, rights demanding Kashmiris”; A law which many an expert has la­belled as a draconian and op­pressive legal instrument.

Since then, he is in perpet­ual mental and physical tor­ture, solitary confinement in a death cell with an open toilet. He is frail in health with mul­tiple ailments.

“Our daughter and I have been deprived of meeting Ya­sin Malik in a safe environ­ment for the past 8 and a half years because each time we visit Srinagar and Delhi we are harassed, attacked, as­saulted by radical goons of RSS, abused and humiliated by the Indian authorities and my husband gets jailed for in­definite periods or goes into hiding for leading processions of Kashmiris against gross hu­man rights violations commit­ted by Indian forces,” Musaal lamented.

She said that Indian Govern­ment has created an atmo­sphere of horror and panic, thus making it impossible for a wife and daughter to meet her jailed husband and father, adding that how much more is the world willing to watch him endure before they intervene?

“Let me explain more and beseech your mercy. My hus­band lives in extremely un­sanitary conditions, unwor­thy of any human, with ailing kidneys and an artificial heart valve, which require special­ised medical care and life-sav­ing drugs,” she requested.