NADRA behaviour  

I would like to draw the kind attention of the Chairman of NADRA towards the unprofessional and rude behaviour of the NADRA staff. This is with reference to my wife and daughter’s visit to NADRA’s nearest Khidmat Markaz FerozePur Road Lahore office on May 15, 2023, regarding the renewal of my daughter’s CNIC, but we were not entertained.

They informed us about the 24-hour operational office of NADRA’s Mega Edgerton Road in Lahore. So the next day, on May 16, 2023, my wife and daughter visited the NADRA’s Mega Edgerton Road Lahore office, and we were issued a token at 09:30 PM. After waiting nearly seven long hours, we were not entertained until 04:30 AM. At 4:30 AM, along with many other people, we were told that our previous token had been cancelled and that we would be issued a new one at 4:31 AM.

Hearing this, the people started protesting against the extremely long delay and talked to the duty officer, but his behaviour was very unprofessional and rude. He instructed us to keep waiting. After waiting for another 30 minutes, we left the said office as a protest at 5:00 AM without getting the renewal of my daughter’s CNIC.

You are requested to kindly look into the matter on an urgent basis and instruct the concerned staff to behave properly with the applicants. Early action will be highly appreciated.

EMMANUEL YOUSAF,

Lahore.