Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Najam Sethi withdraws nomination for PCB Chairmanship

Najam Sethi withdraws nomination for PCB Chairmanship
Web Desk
11:09 AM | June 20, 2023
Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee, Najam Sethi, withdrew his candidacy for PCB Chairman.

According to details, Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, announced to withdraw his nomination for the position of PCB Chairman through a tweet, stating that he did not want to become a cause of conflict between Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

“Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB,” Sethi tweeted.

He also expressed his best wishes to all stakeholders in his tweet.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1687233037.jpg

