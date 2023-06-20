Tuesday, June 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

New e-services launched to aid  Hajj, Umrah

APP
June 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has introduced several electronic services to improve pilgrim experience and the tasks of ministry staff.

The services include a Sharia awareness app that educates pilgrims on Hajj rituals and offers a translator if the pilgrim requires a language other than Arabic.

A ‘Rushd’ application is designed to distribute reliable e-books and is integrated with an e-library. The services include a new electronic transaction platform, reports management, and a  virtual workspace  for use by ministry staff. Islamic Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh said: “The ministry aims to implement all digital transformation standards according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Affairs Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is delivering services to visiting female pilgrims. A series of training sessions have helped staff manage crowd flow, clarify regulations, and learn basic language skills to assist visitors.

How to cope with anxiety  

The Presidency in Madinah has also launched a program titled “Comfort and Spirituality in the Prophet’s Mosque,” which welcomes pilgrims to the site.

Furthermore, the Health Affairs department said that Jdeidet Arar Central Hospital has been upgraded to accommodate 50 beds, including six highly equipped intensive care beds.

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1687148451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023