Pak-Russia political consultations to be held today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Russian Federation will hold the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations to­day (June 20) in Islamabad.

The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko while Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pa­kistan delegation, said a foreign ministry state­ment issued here yesterday. The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations, identify ar­eas of mutual interest for further cooperation, and exchange views on important regional and global developments.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and understand­ing. The two countries are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplo­matic relations this year.