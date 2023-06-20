Pak-Russia political consultations to be held today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the Russian Federation will hold the 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations today (June 20) in Islamabad.
The Russian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko while Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation, said a foreign ministry statement issued here yesterday. The two sides will review the state of bilateral relations, identify areas of mutual interest for further cooperation, and exchange views on important regional and global developments.
Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and understanding. The two countries are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.