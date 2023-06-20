Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Pakistan, Iran agree to boost cooperation

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost cooperation

FO says both sides have covered entire range of bilateral relations

June 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan and Iran have agreed to remain in regular contact, enhance cooperation and boost trade, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

The 12th round of Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consulta­tions (BPC) was held in Tehran on 17-18 June 2023.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy For­eign Minister of Iran Ali Ba­gheri Kani, led the respective sides. Ambassador of Pakistan Rahim Hayat Qureshi and other senior officials from both sides also attended the meeting, said a statement issued by the For­eign Office here yesterday.

The two sides held discus­sions covering the entire range of bilateral relations and re­viewed the status of imple­mentation of decisions of the last BPC. It was agreed to en­hance and diversify bilater­al trade and expand coop­eration in energy, transport connectivity, education and people-to-people exchanges. The two sides had a compre­hensive exchange of views on the regional situation.

Both the sides underscored the significance of regular con­vening of various institution­al mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and Joint Trade Committee (JTC) to forge closer coopera­tion in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to contin­ue cooperation at multilater­al fora, including the UN, OIC and ECO and strengthen dia­logue on global and regional is­sues of common concern. The Foreign Secretary welcomed the normalization of diplomat­ic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He briefed his Iranian counterpart about the situation in Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) marked by grave hu­man rights violations, and ap­preciated Iran’s steadfast sup­port for the Kashmir cause.

The Foreign Secretary called on Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. They agreed to maintain the current mo­mentum of high-level bilateral exchanges and strengthen mu­tually-beneficial cooperation in diverse fields. In a separate meeting with Member Parlia­ment/ Chairman Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, Ahmad Amirabadi Fara­hani both sides emphasized the importance of enhancing Par­liamentary exchanges.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan held a meeting with Secretary General Khos­rav Noziri of Economic Coop­eration Organization (ECO) and reaffirmed Pakistan’s sup­port to the organization. He also highlighted the impor­tance of intra-regional con­nectivity and trade promotion among ECO member states.

In Tehran, the Foreign Sec­retary also interacted with the Iranian intelligentsia and scholars at the leading Ira­nian think tank, Institute of Peace and International Stud­ies (IPIS) where he highlight­ed Pakistan’s role toward promotion of peace and devel­opment in the region.

