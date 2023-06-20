Pakistan keen to boost dairy sector with China’s help

LAHORE - Coopera­tion between China and Pakistan on dairy industry and multifarious demands for high-quality dairy prod­ucts in China would provide a contemporary path of de­velopment for Pakistan’s domestic dairy sector. Pak­istan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Moaz­zam Ghurki stated this in a think-tank session, held here at PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday. He said that Pakistan was among the world’s top five largest milk producers with over 60 mil­lion tonnes of milk produc­tion each year. Such ventures and exports could definitely add value to Pakistan’s econ­omy. He added that China learned that Pakistan was the most important exporter and producer of dairy prod­ucts in South Asia. “Chinese technologies are low-priced, and if we adopt the tech­niques and technology, used by China, the country can flourish in this industry,” he suggested. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong shared his views by saying, “We are willing to explore more about Pakistani dairy industry to see if we have the opportunity to be part of it.” From 2011 to 2023, China’s dairy imports rose at a com­pound annual growth of 12.3 per cent, and the demand was still expanding. Milk powder, liquid milk, high value-added dairy products such as whey, cheese, but­ter and cream were also in high demand in the Chinese market, he added.