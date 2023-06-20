Pakistan team receives Indian visas for SAFF Championship  

LAHORE- Pakistan men’s football team on Monday, received the Indian visas to participate in the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship, scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 4 in India. The Indian High Commissioner in Mauritius issued the visas to the Pakistan football team, which will now travel to India via the first available flight. Pakistan team received a two-day delay in the issuance of the visas due to which they could not depart for Bengaluru as per schedule on Sunday. Pakistan will start their SAFF Championship campaign against archrivals India on June 21 before taking on Kuwait (June 24) and Nepal (June 27). Pakistan football team is currently in Mauritius, where it failed to impress in the four-nation tournament as they remained winless. Meanwhile in Quetta, Hazara Quetta FC defeated Great Hazara FC 2-1 to win the men’s event in the National Futsal Cup Phase-II. In the third position match, Balochistan Education Board outsmarted Buitems FC 5-1. The women’s event was won by Hazara Quetta Academy, who outpaced Hazara Club 3-0. The third position was claimed by Balochistan Women’s Academy, who beat Hazara United 2-1.