Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Five-Nation Basketball C’ship semifinal

STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the Five-Nation International Basketball Championship semifinal at Male, Maldives today (Tuesday). Pakistan basketball team won the last three matches as they defeated Maldives 65-63, Bhutan 76-53 and Bangladesh 84-66 points respectively to book berth in the semifinals, where they will take on Bangladesh while Nepal will compete against Bhutan. Muhammad Shahbaz Ali is leading the national team, which is participating in any international event after seven years. 

