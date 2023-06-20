Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Pakistani athletes dazzle on first day of Special Olympics

Pakistani athletes dazzle on first day of Special Olympics
STAFF REPORT
June 20, 2023
LAHORE-Pakistani athletes dazzled in athletics event on the first day of the Special Olympics World Games at the Olympia Stadium in Berlin, Germany. 

According to information made available here on Monday, Pakistan’s Samina Bibi and Muhammad Bashar played really well in the 50 meter race and emerged as triumphant and also booked berths in the finals of the 50m race. Amara Brahim also excelled in the 200 meter race and qualified for the final while Abdul Haseeb shone in the 800 meter race to qualify for the final. 

Pakistan’s Fiza Abbasi won the 200 meter race while Man Bibi did well in the 400 meter race and won it well. Mirwaiz also played well and reached the semifinals of the 1500 meter race while Muhammad Luqman and Manahil could reach the quarterfinals of 100 meter race. Last but not the least, Pakistan’s Umeer Kayani qualified for the semifinals of the shot put event. 

In the 4×400 mixed relay, Pakistan athletes qualified for the final by getting the third position in their heat in the semifinal. Head Coach of Pakistani team, Irfan Anwar, expressed satisfaction with the performance of his players, Umair Kayani, Mirwaiz and Man Bibi, and expressed hope that the team will make it to the final. “I will also demonstrate good performance,” he added.

