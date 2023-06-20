People’s service hallmark of PML-N: Rana Tanvir

SHEIKHUPURA - Federal Minister for Educa­tion & Professional Training Rana Tanvir Hussain said on Monday that people’s welfare and their service was the hall­mark of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of passport office at Sharqpur here, he said that it was need of the hours to provide all basic amenities of life to the masses at their doorsteps. He said that con­struction and up-gradation of schools together with setting up universities and colleges for students was going on.

He said that literacy rate in the country had improved to a great extent.

Owing to hardworking of the incumbent government and teachers, the education stan­dard was improving in Pakistan on daily basis, he added.

Rana Tanvir said the passport facilities to people of Sharqpur and Ferozwala teshils had been provided at their doorsteps.

Regarding IMF loan, the Minister said the economic team of the country was work­ing day and night to ally res­ervations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that election would be held on time and the PML-N would contest elections without making alliance with any political party and win the elections.

Regarding boat incident, Rana Tanvir said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a strict notice and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives.

Earlier, the federal minister inaugurated the passport office in Sharqpur.

Later, the Minister accompa­nied by PML-N senior leader Haji Tariq Mehmood Dogar visited the shrine and offered prayer for the solidarity and stability of the country