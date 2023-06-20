PIAF concerned over falling exports

ISLAMABAD - Expressing serious concern over the continued falling trend of exports, the Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) has said that the country’s exports during the first eleven months (July-May) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (11MFY23) totaled $25.38 billion against $28.87 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing a drop of 12 percent, as the government has failed to win the confidence of the business community due to continued rupee deprecation and uncertainty.

PIAF Chairman Faheem-ur-Rehaman Saigol, quoting the latest figures, stated that the country’s textile exports were down by around 15 percent during the first eleven months to $15 billion as compared to $17 billion during the same period of last year. Faheem Saigol said that Pakistan has remained a potential market for foreign investors, who still have plans to make fresh investment in the country, but they have continued to wait for the return of economic stability. He highlighted uncertainty in the rupee-dollar parity as one of the major concerns of foreign investors. He said a slowdown in the economy had badly impacted business confidence. It is must for the authorities concerned to first create an enabling environment for the local businessmen desiring to make new investment. Data shows that the exports in May 2023 were $2.2 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.137 billion in April 2023 showing an increase of 2.95 percent but decreased by 16.16 percent as compared to $2.624 billion in May 2022.

He said that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 19.57 percent in May 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.32 billion when compared to $1.64 billion during the same month of last year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 7.12 percent growth compared to $1.232 billion in April 2023 while cotton yarn exports registered 33.75 per cent negative growth in July-May and remained $737.186 million compared to $1.112 billion during the same period of the last year. On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 5.83 per cent negative growth, while on a MoM basis, it registered 57.43 per cent growth.

Rice exports declined by 12.05 per cent during the first 11months of 2022-23 and remained $2.001 billion compared to $2.276 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year. Main commodities of exports during May, 2023 were knitwear (Rs94,969 million), readymade garments (Rs76,422 million), bed wear (Rs57,521 million), cotton cloth (Rs49,865 million), rice others (Rs32,197 million), cotton yarn (Rs28,650 million), towels (Rs24,975 million), rice basmati (Rs19,074 million), fish and fish preparations (Rs14,439 million) and made-up articles (excl. towels and bedwear) (Rs14,367 million).

The PIAF chairman advocated the need for raising the country’s tax base so that tax-to-GDP ratio improves from current poor level. He urged the trade officers to explore opportunities to diversify exports of goods and services in their respective areas, asking them to meet the challenges faced by Pakistan in European markets. He also suggested the ministry to devise strategies for promotion of Pakistani products, calling upon trade officers to take advantage of opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Demand from major markets, such as the US and Europe, was the key concern among textile exporters, he said. Furthermore, the recent hike in electricity tariffs will pose a challenge to the sector. The PIAF chairman pointed out that administrative measures to curb imports, leading to raw material shortage for the industry and resultantly lower production, were the main reason for the plunge while the slowdown in global demand amid monetary tightening was another reason, he said.