Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss budget concerns.

Meanwhile, the PM assured the Sindh CM that Rs25 billion would be given to Sindh to support the flood affectees to address the PPP’s concern in the budget.

Sindh CM also demanded the share of Sindh in the international aid given to the country so that the flood victim be given support they required.