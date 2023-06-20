PM terms Chasma nuke plant MoU between China, Pakistan 'great step'

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 1200 Megawatt Chashma-V Nuclear Power Plant was a great step forward of economic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Addressing the MoU signing ceremony in the federal capital, he said the project would be started without any further delay.

He said under difficult economic situation, Pakistan was up again for an investment of $4.8 billion from China in this project, which has sent message that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith.

He said the Chinese companies gave massive concession of Rs30 billion to Pakistan in two phases in implementation of this project.

He said the neighbouring country came to help Pakistan when it was facing dire economic challenges amid talks with the IMF for finalization of the 9th review for revival of the loan programme.

Mr Sharif also lauded great brotherly countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for extending help to Pakistan.

“We are deeply obliged to President XI Jinping, and the Chinese leadership for their generous help to Pakistan,” the premier said.

He also appreciated the efforts made by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other ministers for this project, besides thanking the military leadership.

The premier called the project a proof that civil and military leadership is on the same page. He said, “I would like to pay tribute to Nawaz Sharif as he had first signed the nuclear power plant project in 1990”. He also thanked the Chinese company for not revising the price of the project despite lapse of six years.

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, the Chinese Charge d'affaires Ms Pang Chunxue representative of Chinese companies and other higher authorities of Pakistan and China attended the ceremony.